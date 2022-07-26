Catholic Church Supports Project Officers With Motorbikes

Most. Rev. Vincent Sowah Boi-Nai, with Mr. David Yiridong Issaka and the beneficiary officers in Yendi

The Catholic Diocese of Yendi in the Yendi municipality of the Northern region has presented two brand new motorbikes to support the child and vulnerable protection project.

The motorbikes are aimed at supporting officers of the project to reach out to vulnerable children who live in hard-to-reach deprived communities in the diocese.

The child and vulnerable protection project is a two-year project funded by Kindermissionswerk , a German Catholic funding agency.

About 13 basic Catholic schools one in Yendi, Chereponi, six, Wulensi, six with one orphanage in Sang and Makayili are benefiting from the project.

The goal of the project is to improve child protection practices and meaningful participation of children in decision-making and actions that concern them targeting over 123 schools and institutions under the Yendi Diocese and reaching about 2,250 children and vulnerable adults by 2024.

The project seeks to adapt and implement the child rights policies from the Navrongo-Bolgatanga Diocese and the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference in 13 schools and catholic facilities under the Yendi Dioceses and also provide counseling and emotional support services to abused children and vulnerable adults in two parishes under the Yendi Diocese.

The Bishop of the Yendi Archdiocese, Most. Rev. Vincent Sowah Boi-Nai presented the motorbikes alongside the Project Technical Advisor of the project, David Yiridong Issaka, to the child and vulnerable protection project officers.

He advised them to ensure that they use the motorbikes for the purpose for which it has been given to them.

He urged them to pay attention to the vulnerable children in the deprived communities so that the project will be of help to them anytime they find themselves in any difficult situation.

“Do your work efficiently and effectively, go to the villages where there are vulnerable girls and try to support them. Normally they won’t come to you because of stigma so you have to reach out to them and support them. Be alert in your responsibility so that we can be able to save and touch the lives of so many people.”

FROM Eric Kombat, Yendi