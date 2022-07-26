Youth leaders meet to tackle Africa’s challenges

Morocco Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid addressing African young leaders from over 40 countries.

The work of the first edition of the annual consultative dialogue of young African leaders kicked off in Morocco’s capital city of Rabat on Wednesday and successfully ended on Sunday.

The inaugural youth dialogue that attracted young leaders from over 40 African countries ran under the theme “Consolidating our achievements: Forging partnerships for the program of the African renaissance.”

Initiated by the Pan African Youth Union (PYU), in partnership with the Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication, the event aims to provide a climate conducive to assessing the challenges and expectations of member states.

It further aims to define a clear vision and a roadmap to achieve a resilient, inclusive and solution-oriented approach to the results presented by member countries.

The consultative dialogue is also about reflecting on how to forge effective partnerships to address the fundamental challenges facing youth.

The opening of this conclave was attended by the Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, the President of the UPJ, Moumouni Dialla, and several African and UN officials.

The delegates at the Pan African Youth dialogue held in Rabat.

Speaking at the occasion, Bensaid stressed that this dialogue must be a space for debate at the heart of the challenges facing the youth of Africa. He said the conference presents opportunities that are open to the continent. The Minister highlighted that Africa is currently at the centre of international competition because of its vast natural resources, enormous human resources, including its 400 million young Africans.

“It is our responsibility as decision makers and representatives of African youth, to ensure the economic construction, to set the stage for the new rise of Africa that undeniably serves the interests of the continent and its people,” he said.

For his part, the president of the UPJ, Moumouni Dialla underlined that this event aims to bring African youth together and unite them to build the African continent and solve the present challenges. He added that Africa is a continent that represents the future of the world.

“This event represents a framework for dialogue and exchange in order to find appropriate solutions for the problems that plague our countries,” Bensaid said.

Dialla highlighted the need to see African youth mobilise in the face of various humanitarian and food crises. He called on young people to play a big role in the development of the continent.

Discussions at the conclave focused on five thematic plenary sessions including consolidation of gains, mitigation of the migration crisis in Africa, peacebuilding and security, climate challenges, as well as economic inclusion through the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA).

The Pan African Youth Union (PYU), whose new headquarters was inaugurated last February in Rabat, is committed to promoting its values and principles, including those related to peace, democracy and sustainable development in order to achieve African integration.

By Yousef Mohammed