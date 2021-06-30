Catholics Asked To Fully Participate In Census

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) is urging all Catholics to fully participate in the ongoing 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC).

This was contained in a statement signed by Most Reverend Philip Naameh, President of GCBC and Metropolitan Archbishop of Tamale.

It said in a joint communique with the Christian Council of Ghana in May this year, it was stated that the Population and Housing Census was significant for the growth and development of every nation.

It said the data captured was important to plan the national, regional, district and local development of the nation.

The statement said the Census would also enable the Conference to know the Catholic population in Ghana.

“The 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC), has started with the Census Night on Sunday, June 27, 2021. We, your Bishops, wish to encourage all our Catholic faithful to avail themselves of the opportunity to be counted,” it said.

The statement said the Bishops were aware of the genuine security concerns of some Ghanaians.

However, with the assurance given by various responsible agencies, especially the Statistical Services of Ghana, they were hopeful that the necessary safeguarding measures had been put in place to ensure that nobody fell victim to activities of some unscrupulous individuals who might be parading themselves as Census Officers.

The statement urged all Catholics and the public to take charge of their personal security by being vigilant to ensure their safety and that of their households.

“We commend the Government of Ghana and the donor partners for ensuring that this important exercise takes place despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Finally, we wish to appeal to all Ghanaians to see the 2021 PHC as a national exercise for the common good, and its success requires the cooperation of all, despite our differences. On this note, we say, you count, so get counted!”

GNA