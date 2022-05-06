Caveman Watches Launches African Water Project

Anthony Dzamefe

CAVEMAN WATCHES, a Ghanaian-owned watch brand, recently launched the Caveman Water African Project, to provide clean drinking water to rural communities across Africa.

Speaking at the launch, CEO and founder of Caveman Watches, Anthony Dzamefe, said statistics show that there is a great deal of inequality in the water supply system, as some segments of the population still lack access to sustainable water.

According to officials of the Ghana Coalition of NGOs in Water and Sanitation (CONIWAS), 98% of residents in urban areas are expected to have connections to clean water compared to 50% in the Northern region.

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 6 mandates all countries to achieve universal and equitable access to clean and safe drinking water for all their citizens.

Mr. Dzamefe said in order for Ghana to achieve its SDG6, investors, donors, and volunteers need to collaborate and help bridge the gap in the imbalanced water distribution system.

“In dialogue with our stakeholders, we have developed the Caveman Water Africa Project. This is the focal point of our CSR programme and provides a coherent framework for leveraging our presence in order to meaningfully and beneficially, impact our local communities and our stakeholders through proceeds from sales of the water Africa watch and clock models,” he stated adding that his outfit is committed to meeting the social needs of people as an integral part of its everyday life.

The event, which took place at the Fitzgerald, Cantonments, had over 200 people as attendees. At the launch, two beautifully customised watches and three specially crafted art pieces were auctioned to raise some money to support the project.

The Caveman Water Africa initiative, with Kwame Akoto Bamford as its brand ambassador, is aiming at drilling sixteen (16) boreholes across this year in Ghana. Last year, it drilled a borehole for the people of Kuroboi.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke