CBG Commissions New Larteh Hospital Laboratory

Larteh chiefs cutting the tape to officially open the laboratory

The Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) has commissioned an ultra-modern laboratory at the Larteh Hospital in the Eastern Region to enhance the health infrastructure of the town.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CBG, Daniel Wilson Addo, speaking at the inauguration said the laboratory will play a crucial role in providing effective healthcare to the Larteh community.

Mr. Wilson Addo said the gesture formed part of the Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives built on the core pillars of health, community development and education.

“Through these pillars, we contribute to the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs), addressing key areas that drive progress and well-being,” he said.

He explained that, the refurbishment of the hospital’s Lab is part of the Bank’s mission as they join hands with the Larteh community to enhance their health infrastructure.

Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited, he said, is an indigenous financial institution with a mission to provide simple, secure and differentiated banking experiences to its customers.

According to him, with 114 branches nationwide, they are dedicated to making a meaningful impact in the lives of their stakeholders, adding that, their tagline “We Stand With You” reflects the Bank’s commitment to supporting individuals, businesses and communities.

He added that, CBG believes in the power of community and the importance of contributing to the development and sustainability of communities.

“The community’s spirit of resilience and progress is evident in indigenous dedication to both business and farming, However, despite the many strengths of this community, the absence of a laboratory at the Larteh Hospital has been a significant challenge,” he mentioned.

“Our inquiry confirmed that until now, patients had to travel to Mampong for lab tests, often at great convenience and cost,” he said.

“But with the commissioning of this laboratory, we are not only enhancing the health care services available to the people of Larteh, but also ensuring that students at the Larteh Secondary Technical School have easy access to essential medical services,” he added.

He stated that, the commissioning of the laboratory will eliminate the need for long trips to Mampong and provide timely and accurate medical testing in the heart of the community.

He intimated that, to create a welcoming and modern environment, they have given the entire facility a fresh coat of paint, adding that, the laboratory will stand as a beacon of CBG’s commitment to the people of Larteh.

The Deputy Director of Nursing and Midwifery Services, Regina Akweley Klutse, said the health facility needed a laboratory for it to be run effectively.

She believes that the refurbishing and equipping of the Lab will help the health facility’s staff deliver good healthcare to the people of Larteh.

CBG also donated some equipment and items to the Larteh Hospital including, water bath, centrifuge, analyzer, fridge, sample bottles, pipette and pipette tips, microscope slides, glucometer, cover glass and chairs.

By Janet Odei Amponsah