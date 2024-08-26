Kokrokoo Charities Donates Incubators To Swedru Hospital

Richie Quansah exchanging pleasantries with health workers while Kwame Sefa Kayi and Dr. Julius Abuku look on

The Kokrokoo Charities Foundation in partnership with the Richie Plantation has donated two incubators to the Swedru Government Hospital in the Central Region under its “Project 100 Incubators” initiative.

The donation was made last Friday to mark the 62nd incubator donated by the foundation since its inception in 2014, aiming to advance pre-term care at the facility and to reduce neonatal deaths nationwide.

The “Project 100 Incubators” initiative championed by Chairman General, Kwame Sefa Kayi, founder of the Kokrokoo Charities Foundation, seeks to promote the health of newborn babies in the country.

Addressing journalists after the donation, Kwame Sefa Kayi reiterated the foundation’s keen commitment to accomplishing the agenda of “Project 100 Incubators” initiative, to help save newborn babies who by no fault of theirs lose their lives or get complications due to inadequate incubator machines for treatment.

He expressed gratitude to Richie Quansah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Richie Plantation Limited for his support in donating the equipment to the hospital.

Richie Quansah, on his part, indicated that the rationale behind the donation of the incubators was to commemorate the birthday celebration of his mother, which happens to fall on August 24 this year, “I have initially donated one of the incubators to the hospital, bringing the number to three with the latest donation. This is to celebrate my twin mothers and also appreciate God.”

He urged the hospital staff to maintain the machines.

The Medical Superintendent of Swedru Government Hospital, Dr. Julius Abuku, expressed gratitude to the foundation and Richie Quansah for the gesture.

“These incubators have come timely, especially because the existing incubators are faulty, affecting the pre-term care at the facility. We will also seize the opportunity to call on all benevolent organisations and individuals to support the hospital with medical equipment to help in the smooth operation of the hospital,” he said.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke