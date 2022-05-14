CCTU Student Killed

Information reaching DGN online indicates that a level 300 Marketing student of the Cape Coast Technical University, Nana Ama Clark has allegedly been murdered.

The Central Regional Police Command has begun investigations into the incident.

A statement from the Police reads, “Police had information that a female adult was found lying dead at the roadside at OLA Estate near OLA College of Education, Cape Coast”.

“Police proceeded to the scene and found the body of an unknown person aged about 24 years lying naked with her private part ‘vagina’ cut off and bruises on the body.

“Body deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital mortuary pending further investigation”.

BY Daniel Bampoe