CDD-Ghana Hands Over Skills, Enterprise Centres

Centre for Democratic Development Ghana (CDD-GHANA) has handed over three skills and Enterprise training centres in three communities in the Asutifi North District of Ahafo Region.

At brief ceremonies on Monday December, 19 in the communities- Kenyasi 1, Kenyasi 2 and Ntotroso, the facilities were presented to the district Assembly and Nananom.

Since 2018, CDD-Ghana with funding from European Union under the Economic Development (LED) program has built and equipped two new Skill and Enterprise Centres in Kenyasi 2 and Ntotroso. It has also furnished an existing skill centre at Kenyasi 1.



The centres have since their opening trained one hundred (100) youth, including women and people living with disabilities (PWDs) across the communities in welding & electrical fabrication and soap making.

Director of Advocacy and Public Engagement for CDD- Ghana, Dr. Kojo Pumpuni Asante in an address said the project aims to “build local entrepreneurial skills of the rural poor to ensure that they are economically self-reliant”.

He further congratulated the beneficiaries of the project saying, “I am elated to see ladies in welding.

They brought some samples. I can attest your district is already ahead when it comes to women empowerment. This will inspire a lot of young people to acquire skills and knowledge regardless of their sex”.

A Project Sustainability Strategy developed and agreed upon by all stakeholders was signed at the ceremonies by the various Paramount Chiefs for the communities, District Chief Executive and Presiding member.

Nananom, however called on management committees which will oversee the facilities to ensure the centres are maintained and the aim of the project is achieved.

By Kwame Eli Senyega