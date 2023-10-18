Cecilia Dapaah Challenges OSP On Frozen Bank Accounts

Cecilia Abena Dapaah

In a shocking development, lawyers representing Cecilia Abena Dapaah have disputed the recent press statement issued by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), stating that only two of her bank accounts have been frozen.

The OSP, in its press statement earlier this week, announced the defreezing of five bank accounts, suggesting that they had taken action against a significant number of accounts related to the ongoing investigation.

However, Victoria Barth, counsel for Cecilia Abena Dapaah, asserted in court today that the press statement was misleading.

Addressing the court, Ms. Barth stated that both her client and the legal team were only aware of two specific bank accounts that were subject to a confirmation application and/or under the radar of the OSP. This contradicts the OSP’s claim of freezing multiple accounts related to the case.

The freezing of bank accounts is a common tactic used by investigative agencies during financial crime investigations, aiming to prevent the movement or disappearance of assets that may be considered evidence or proceeds of illegal activities.

Madam Abena Dapaah, a former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, is currently being investigated by the OSP in connection with alleged corruption and corruption-related offenses after news broke that her house help had made away with huge sums of cash.

The court has yet to render a decision on the matter, and the legal representatives of both parties will present their arguments before the judge.

The outcome of the confirmation application will shed further light on the extent of the frozen bank accounts and the overall progress of the investigation.

The OSP, as an independent body mandated to investigate and prosecute corruption and other related offenses, has been actively involved in numerous high-profile cases since its establishment.

The agency’s work is crucial in ensuring transparency and accountability within the country’s public and private sectors.

As the legal proceedings continue, the public eagerly awaits further updates on the case and the final decision of the court regarding the status of Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah’s bank accounts.

By Vincent Kubi