Confused: OSP Drops Move To Remove Cecilia Dapaah Judge

In a surprising turn of events, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has reportedly withdrawn its petition seeking the recusal of Justice Edward Twum from the Cecilia Dapaah matter.

Justice Twum, who presides over the Financial and Economic Division of the High Court, revealed this information following a request from Cecilia Dapaah’s counsel regarding the state of the petition.

The proceedings on October 18, 2023, began with the OSP submitting an application to halt the hearing of the confirmation application.

The Director of Prosecutions of the OSP, Dr. Isidore Tuffour, informed the court about their attempt at the Supreme Court to challenge a previous ruling by Justice Twum.

However, he also stated that he just became aware of the withdrawal of the petition, much like Mad. Cecilia Dapaah’s lawyers and those present in the gallery.

Prior to this development, the OSP had officially requested the Chief Justice to remove Justice Twum from all cases involving the OSP, including the one concerning Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources.

The OSP believed that Justice Twum exhibited a strong bias against both the OSP and the Special Prosecutor.

The request for recusal was based on their concerns that the judge’s apparent prejudice posed a threat to the fair and just resolution of cases involving the OSP.

The OSP’s call for recusal highlights the importance of maintaining impartiality and ensuring a fair judicial process, particularly in cases involving sensitive matters such as corruption.

The Chief Justice now holds the responsibility of considering the OSP’s request, which will have significant implications for ongoing cases involving the OSP. Legal experts, the public, and other stakeholders will closely monitor the Chief Justice’s decision.

It is important to note that Justice Edward Twum has not responded to the allegations made by the OSP.

However, given the seriousness of the OSP’s concerns, it is expected that the Chief Justice will conduct a thorough review before reaching a decision.

The outcome of this situation will undoubtedly shape the course of justice in cases involving the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

The response from the Chief Justice will determine how the concerns raised regarding Justice Twum’s alleged bias will be addressed.

Transparency, fairness, and upholding the rule of law within the judicial system are imperative in this process. All parties involved must strive to maintain the integrity of the legal system and safeguard the public’s trust in the administration of justice.

By Vincent Kubi