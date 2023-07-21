Cecilia Dapaah Weeps As House Girls Raid Home Of $1m, €300k & Millions Cedis

Cecilia Abena Dapaah

In a shocking revelation, it has been brought to the attention of the court that an estimated $1million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana cedis have been stolen from the home of Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour, in Abelemkpe, Accra.

The two house helps, Patience Botwe (18) and Sarah Agyei (30), are currently standing trial before an Accra Circuit Court for their alleged involvement in the theft.

The accused individuals are facing charges of conspiracy to commit crime and multiple counts of stealing. It is alleged that the theft occurred between July and October 2022. Patience is also accused of involving her current and former boyfriends, as well as her father, in the stealing spree.

According to court documents, the stolen items include personal effects belonging to Cecilia Abena Dapaah, such as clothing valued at GH¢95,000, handbags, perfumes, and jewelry worth $95,000. Additionally, within the same period, Patience allegedly stole six pieces of Kente clothes valued at GH¢90,000 and six sets of men’s suits worth $3,000, belonging to the minister’s husband.

Further charges have been brought against individuals accused of receiving stolen property. Benjamin, a plumber (A3), has been charged with dishonestly receiving GH¢180,000, Kweku Botwe (A4), a trader, has been charged with receiving GH¢50,000, and Malik Dauda (A5), who is currently unemployed, has been charged with receiving GH¢1million.

All five individuals appeared before the Accra Circuit Court, with Judge Susana Ekuful presiding, on July 20, 2023.

While Sarah was granted bail in the sum of GH¢1 million due to her status as a nursing mother, Patience, along with her alleged accomplices, were remanded into custody.

According to local newspaper reports, Chronicle, the complainants, Daniel Osei Kuffour and Cecilia Abena Dapaah, reported the theft to the police in June of this year after discovering the missing cash and personal effects. The court was informed that Patience, also known as Maabena, was a house help for the couple, while Sarah had previously worked for them.

The charges were filed after Patience was caught entering the complainants’ room using a duplicate key.

Mr. Kuffour, returning home and hearing a noise from the bedroom, discovered Patience hiding there.

The subsequent investigation revealed the extent of the stolen items.

Patience, alongside her boyfriend Benjamin, evaded arrest and fled to Tamale, where they allegedly rented a 3-bedroom apartment and a store at significant costs. However, they were apprehended by the police, leading to the recovery of US$40,000 and GH¢72,619.70 during a search of their apartment. Patience also purchased a 3-bedroom house worth US$70,000 in Amrahia and furnished it with various new household items.

During interrogation, Patience implicated Sarah as her accomplice. It is alleged that Patience would keep watch at the main gate while Sarah entered the couple’s room to steal. Sarah was subsequently arrested at Budumburam, and it was discovered that she used her portion of the stolen money to build a 3-bedroom house where she was apprehended.

The court has adjourned the case until August 2, 2023.

By Vincent Kubi