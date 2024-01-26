Cecilia Dapaah’s Seized Cash And Frozen Bank Accounts Not From Corruption- OSP, FBI Investigations Reveal

Cecilia Dapaah

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) of the United States have concluded extensive investigations, spanning close to a year, revealing that the seized cash and frozen bank accounts of Cecilia Dapaah were not acquired from corrupt activities.

According to the findings, the assets and bank accounts of Madam Dapaah, which contain thousands of dollars and millions of cedis, were not obtained through corrupt means.

This revelation clears her of any corruption charges.

However, based on suspicions of money laundering and structuring, the OSP has handed over the matter to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) for further investigation.

The OSP clarified that their mandate does not include investigating money laundering, and therefore, it is within EOCO’s jurisdiction to pursue this line of inquiry.

In their statement dated January 25, 2024, the OSP emphasized that the transfer of the case does not imply guilt on the part of Madam Dapaah.

The investigation will strive to determine if there is any involvement in the crime mentioned above.

The outcome of this investigation will be of great importance in establishing whether Madam Dapaah has engaged in any illegal activities, particularly related to money laundering and structuring.

The public is eagerly awaiting the results of the EOCO investigation, which will provide further clarity on this matter.

Find copy of the letter attached:

By Vincent Kubi