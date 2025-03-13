Cedar Mountain Chapel Marks Ghana Day

Rev. Stephen Wengam

Cedar Mountain Chapel, a branch of Assemblies of God, Ghana at East Legon in Accra, has marked Ghana Day with a variety of activities.

The theme was: “Transforming the Nation through Prayer” (2 Chronicles 7:14).

Present were 25 American missionaries from Calvary’s Love Assemblies of God in New York led by the Senior Pastor, Rev. Jerod. They are in the country to partner with Cedar Mountain Chapel to evangelise East Legon and its environs, and plant two churches at Sege and Ada in the Greater Accra East Region of Assemblies of God, Ghana.

The two churches are sponsoring free medical care for the two communities alongside spreading the word of God.

Preaching the sermon on “Prayer Lessons from the Eagle,” the Lead Pastor of Cedar Mountain Chapel and General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Wengam, admonished Christians “to prioritise prayer while investing more time in this all important spiritual exercise.”

He called for prayer for the nation, saying “this is a biblical assignment.”

Rev. Wengam further advised Ghanaians to pursue national unity and social cohesion “which are necessary for the socio-economic development of the country.”

Rev. Wengam then led the congregation to pray for the nation, sing the national anthem and recite the national pledge.

Attendees were clad in Ghanaian costumes to reflect the country’s rich culture.