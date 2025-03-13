Patrice Motsepe Re-elected CAF President For Second Term

Dr. Patrice Motsepe

Dr. Patrice Motsepe has secured a second four-year term as President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) following an uncontested re-election at the 14th CAF Extraordinary General Assembly in Cairo, Egypt, yesterday.

Motsepe, who initially remained reserved about seeking re-election, confirmed his decision in October 2024 after multiple requests from CAF member association presidents and key football stakeholders.

“The goal remains making African football competitive on the international stage, stabilizing finances, and investing in infrastructure that allows our teams and players to thrive,” Motsepe said after his re-election.

Since taking office in 2021, the South African businessman has overseen a financial turnaround for CAF, which was struggling after the termination of its $1 billion TV rights deal with LagardÃ¨re. Under his leadership, CAF has settled past debts, increased prize money for its competitions, and enhanced financial support for member associations.

The recent Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, which drew a record global audience of 2 billion viewers, was among the highlights of his tenure, with CAF reporting a $72 million profit from the tournament.

Motsepe succeeded Ahmad Ahmad, who was banned for corruption, and has since worked closely with FIFA to restore stability and credibility to African football.

Source: ghanasoccernet