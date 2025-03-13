CHRAJ Calls For More Actions To Achieve Gender Equality

Dr. Joseph Whittal

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has called on government and relevant stakeholders to do more to ensure the protection of the rights of all women and girls, as well as Ghana’s compliance with the provisions of the 1992 Constitution and other international instruments.

According to the Commission, in spite of the existence of various regulations and initiatives implemented towards addressing gender inequality and women’s empowerment over the years, women continue to face social, political, economic and cultural challenges, hence the need for more measures to protect them.

Dr. Joseph Whittal, the Commissioner of CHRAJ, in a statement commemorating the International Women’s Day, encouraged President John Mahama to throw his weight behind the Anti-Witchcraft Bill as he has promised to do to the Anti-LGBTQ Bill and to promptly assent to it when passed by Parliament.

“This is much needed to ensure the human rights protection of especially vulnerable elderly women who are usually accused of witchcraft,” the statement said.

It also entreated government to make funds available for the effective implementation of Section 8 (3) of the Domestic Violence Act, 2007, (Act 732) and to set up shelters for victims across the country as stipulated by the Act.

Regarding the Affirmative Action (Gender Equality) Act, 2024, CHRAJ said its passage is a major feat towards the promotion of gender equality in the political, social, economic, educational, and cultural spheres of society, by addressing the systemic barriers that have hindered women in Ghana.

However, it observed that despite the significant improvement this new policy development brings to enhancing gender equality and women empowerment in the country, more needs to be done to ensure sustainable development with regards to gender equality in Ghana.

CHRAJ therefore, called on government and the relevant institutions to ensure that the provisions of the law are translated into concrete actions and policies required to ensure its effective implementation.

Discrimination

CHRAJ pointed out that women and girls are still faced with discrimination, violence and abuse in various forms, and drew government and relevant stakeholders’ attention to these human rights violations affecting more than half of the population of Ghana.

It said almost one in every three women have experienced physical and/or intimate partner violence, non-partner sexual violence, or both, at a point in their lives.

“These figures are reflected in Ghana. According to the Ghana Statistical Service, about 24.4% of women between 15-49 years’ experience intimate partner physical and/or sexual violence at least once in their lifetime. Also, 19.2% of ever-partnered women aged 15-49 years’ experience intimate partner physical and/or sexual violence,” the statement added.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak