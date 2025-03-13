Man Escapes Death

The victim with a cut on his neck

A MAN in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region, is lucky to be alive after an attempt to chop off his head by an unknown assailant.

Gabriel Dickson, the fear-stricken victim, narrating his ordeal to the police, said he was deep asleep under a tree when he suddenly felt a sharp pain in his neck.

When he woke up, there was a deep cut in his throat and a short knife lying close to him, an indication that someone tried cutting off his head.

The bizarre incident, according to a Ridge Police report in Kumasi, occurred under a tree behind Lancaster Kumasi City Hotel at 4pm on February 26, 2025.

“On 26/02/2025 at 2200 hours, Gabriel Dickson, a squatter at Pampaso-Kumasi, with a deep cut on his throat and left arm, reported that on same day at about 1600 hours, he was sleeping under a tree behind Lancaster Kumasi City Hotel fence wall when he felt that someone was cutting his throat with a knife.

“That when he woke up, he felt dizzy and sustained the injuries, but his assailant fled from the scene leaving behind the knife,” the police statement, which has been sighted by the DAILY GUIDE, disclosed.

The police after receiving the complaint, the report said, “proceeded to the scene of crime with the complainant where a piece of knife with no visible blood stains was retrieved from the scene.”

The complainant, the police said, was issued with a police medical form to attend hospital for treatment and report to assist investigation “whilst informants have been alerted to assist trace the suspect(s) for action.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi