Dormaahene Has not Checked Up On Me – Kofi Adomah

Ghanaian broadcaster, Kofi Adomah, has spoken about his experience after being injured in the eye while covering the Kwafie Festival in Dormaa Ahenkro. Kofi Adomah expressed surprise that the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Nana Agyeman Badu II, failed to check on him following the incident.

Kofi Adomah clarified that he is not seeking financial assistance from the Dormaahene, but believes a gesture of concern would have been appropriate. He recounted the events leading to his injury and the aftermath, explaining that he was invited to cover the 25th anniversary of the Dormaahene’s enstoolment.

During the event, Kofi Adomah was suddenly injured when pellets of a gun entered his eyes which resulted in him losing vision in one eye. He received initial treatment at Dormaa Hospital before being flown to Accra and later transported abroad for further medical care.

Addressing reports that the Dormaahene has not reached out to him since the incident, Kofi Adomah confirmed that this is true. “I’m truly surprised,” he said. “I returned to my hometown to cover a significant celebration and ended up injured, yet I’ve not received even a phone call from the Dormaahene. I’m not expecting money or compensation—I just think a simple gesture of concern would have been the right thing to do.”

