UG Suspends Lecturer, 16 Students Over Sexual Harassment, Drug Allegations

The University of Ghana, Legon, has suspended a lecturer and 16 students for various offenses, including sexual harassment, plagiarism, falsification of documents, inter-hall conflicts, and drug possession.

Dr. Sampson Obed Appiah, a staff member of the university, has been suspended for two academic semesters for sexually harassing a member of the university community.

He will also undergo counseling, issue a formal apology, and undergo training on sexual harassment and misconduct.

The 16 suspended students which include Wahid Mohammed and Boison Norbert, were both suspended for one academic year for possessing narcotics. Other students were penalized for various offenses, including plagiarism, falsification of documents, and inter-hall conflicts.

The suspensions were outlined in an official statement issued by the Registrar of the University of Ghana, Emelia Agyei-Mensah.