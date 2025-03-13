Kurt Okraku Elected To CAF Executive Committee

Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, has been elected to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Executive Committee (EXCO) for a four-year term from 2025 to 2029.

Elected unopposed, Okraku joins the 24-member committee, further strengthening Ghana’s influence in African football. His appointment is seen as a recognition of his leadership in revitalizing Ghanaian football since taking office in 2019. His efforts in promoting transparency, grassroots football, women’s football, and youth development have earned admiration across the continent.

As a CAF EXCO member, Okraku will play a key role in shaping football policies and advancing Ghana’s interests at the continental level. He becomes the sixth Ghanaian to hold this position, following Ohene Djan, Kobina Hagan, Nana Fredua Mensah, Samuel Okyere, and Kwesi Nyantakyi.