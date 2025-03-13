GNASSM Rolls Out Registration In Ashanti

A scene during the registration

The Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners (GNASSM) has hit the ground running in the Ashanti Region, launching the local chapter of its nationwide registration drive. This initiative, designed to clean-up the industry and tackle illegal mining, kicked off with a 21-day push in the Amansie West Zone.

The objective of the registration is to clearly identify, support legitimate and licensed miners, and pave the way for a more regulated and sustainable future.

“It’s all about knowing who our members are and how we can best support them,” explained National Communications Director Razak Abdul Alhassan at the launch in Antoakrom in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region.

He emphasised that the registration will help differentiate between licensed operators, aspiring miners seeking land, and those already contributing to the sector.

Alhassan also pointed out the ongoing challenges around licensing, with larger companies sometimes enjoying easier access to resources than smaller, local miners.

He reaffirmed GNASSM’s long-standing commitment to advocating for fairness and miners’ rights, a mission they have pursued since 1989.

Ashanti District Secretary, Michael Adu Gyamfi, echoed the call for members to register. “This is a fantastic opportunity to make sure you are on the record and can access all the support GNASSM provides,” he said.

Adu Gyamfi emphasised that registration centres with easy access will be set up across different zones, and urged all small-scale miners to come prepared with their identification.

For his part, Amansie West Zone Chairman, Joseph Mensah, encouraged local miners to participate fully in the registration. He outlined the team’s plans to move throughout the Amansie West Zone, visiting communities like Moseaso, Manso Nkwanta, and Mpatuam to ensure everyone has a chance to register.

The response so far has been overwhelmingly positive, with registered members telling reporters they believe the initiative is a crucial step forward for the industry, and urging others to get involved. GNASSM hopes this registration drive will empower its members, strengthen the association, and contribute to a more organised and responsible mining sector across Ghana.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi