Mfantsiman Girls To Host 65th Speech & Prize-Giving Day

Henrietta Opokua Amissah

Mfantsiman Girls Senior High School is set to host the 65th Speech and Prize-Giving Day and Homecoming from March 14 to 16 at Saltpond in the Central Region.

This year’s speech and prize-giving day is being hosted by the 2000-year group, and over 5,000 old girls and students of Mfantsiman Girls are expected to attend the programme.

Under the theme, “Leveraging New Media Technology to Optimise Girl Child Education,” the event will emphasise the importance of harnessing technology to address the unique challenges faced by girls in accessing quality education, particularly in marginalised communities. Leveraging new media technology creates an inclusive, interactive, and engaging learning environments that empower girls to reach their full potential.

The theme will also serve as a call to action, encouraging students, educators, and stakeholders to explore innovative ways to integrate technology into girl-child education, ultimately driving positive change and promoting a brighter future for all.

In an exclusive interview, the President of Mfantsiman Old Girls’ Association (MOGA), Henrietta Opokua Amissah, expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming 65th Speech and Prize-Giving Day, saying, “I am excited about this significant event and commend the millennium year group, MOGA 2000, for their meticulous planning and dedication to ensuring a memorable and successful celebration.”

According to Mrs. Amissah, the 65th Speech and Prize-Giving Day and Homecoming celebration will feature exciting activities, including a career guidance and counselling session to inspire and empower students, a candlelight procession, and a fitness session to promote physical wellness among the students and attendees.

The key highlight of the event will be a grand durbar to be attended by dignitaries, old students, and current students of Mfantsiman Girls, and the presentation of awards to deserving students who have excelled in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and school examinations, recognising their outstanding academic achievements. The climax of the celebration will be a thanksgiving service and an inter-house fundraising competition to raise funds for ongoing school projects.

Some dignitaries set to grace the occasion include the Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, Minister of Gender, Children & Social Protection, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey and Ambassador Jane Gasu Aheto as the Guests of Honour, Beatrice Dadson, Esq. as the Chairperson, and Petra Aba Asamoah, General Manager, Oduma Solutions Limited, as the Guest Speaker.

Old girls who completed school in 2001 will also be in attendance for the baton-taking ceremony to host the 66th Speech and Prize-Giving Day next year.

A Daily Guide Report