Tiger Woods Undergoes Surgery For Ruptured Achilles

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods has undergone surgery after rupturing his Achilles during training at home, putting his participation in the Masters on April 10 in doubt.

The 15-time major champion, 49, had hoped to make his comeback at Augusta, having not competed in a PGA Tour event since last July.

Woods revealed he felt sharp pain in his left Achilles while ramping up training. The surgery, performed by Dr. Charlton Stucken in Florida, was described as successful, with expectations of a full recovery.

Woods, who had his sixth back procedure last September, also withdrew from the Genesis Invitational in February following the passing of his mother.