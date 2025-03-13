NPP Youth Lock Up Nanton Party Office Over Members’ Suspension

Nanton NPP office locked up by the youth groups

The Coalition of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Youth Groups in the Nanton Constituency, has locked up the party office in the constituency.

Their action is a protest against the suspension of some party executives and members in the constituency.

The NPP youth groups, have therefore petitioned the regional and national levels of the party to revoke the suspension of the executives and party members with immediate effect.

“As loyalist members of the NPP, we believe this decision is not only unfair but also detrimental to the unity and progress of the party, and therefore appeal to your high office to take immediate steps to revoke the suspension,” the group stated.

A statement read by Ibrahim Abdul Fatawu, convener of the Coalition of NPP Youth Groups, said rebuilding should be the topmost priority of the party and not the suspension of its members.

“The NPP lost both the presidential and parliamentary elections in the Nanton Constituency, and so the focus of the party should be rebuilding, uniting its members and strategising to recapture power in 2028,” he stated.

He indicated that suspending dedicated party members only worsens and weakens the party’s strength in the constituency.

“The constituency chairman and his committee did not grant the suspended members a fair hearing before taking this decision. As a Democratic Party that upholds the rule of law, it is unacceptable to suspend party members without giving them an opportunity to defend themselves, and so due processes must always be followed to ensure transparency and fairness,” he pointed out.

“If this suspension is allowed to stand, it will send a very bad signal to party members and sympathisers. It will discourage people from committing their time, energy, and resources to the party, knowing that they could be unfairly targeted in the future. We strongly believe that if this divisive action is not reversed and a more responsible approach is not taken to bring the party together, the future of the NPP in the Nanton Constituency will be very bleak,” he added.

The NPP in the Nanton Constituency suspended 34 members of the party for misconduct in the 2024 general election.

The 34 suspended members consist of polling station executives, electoral area coordinators, constituency executives among others.

A letter sighted by DAILY GUIDE and signed by the NPP Nanton Constituency Chairman, Abukari Inusah, indicated that on January 23, 2025, a meeting of the Council of Elders, Council of Patrons, and Constituency Executives unanimously adopted the decision to suspend the party members.

According to Mr. Inusah, several complaints were submitted to the party’s leadership by other party members accusing the suspended members of arrogantly violating the party’s constitution.

FROM Eric Kombat, Nanton