Viral Hepatitis Threatens Ghana’s Public Health – Dr. Duah

Officials and the media team in a group photograph

Consultant Gastroenterologist, University of Ghana Medical Centre, Dr. Amoako Duah, has reiterated that viral hepatitis remains a major public health threat in Ghana, contributing to both the communicable and non-communicable diseases burden.

He said this at the media training on viral hepatitis at the health promotion conference.

Dr. Duah, who took the media through the training, said according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), an estimated 254 million people worldwide lived with chronic hepatitis B infection in 2022, with 1.2 million new infections occurring annually. This resulted in approximately 1.1 million deaths in 2022, primarily due to cirrhosis and primary liver cancer.

He emphasised that in highly endemic areas, hepatitis B is commonly spread from mother to child at birth (perinatal transmission) or through horizontal transmission (exposure to infected blood), especially from infected child to an unidentified child during the first five years of life.

“It also spreads by needle-stick injury, tattooing, piercing and exposure to infected blood and body fluids such as saliva and menstrual, vaginal and seminal fluids,” he added.

Notably, the hepatitis B virus can survive outside the body for at least seven days and remains infectious. The incubation period ranges from 30 to 180 days.

He stated that, newly infected individuals often show no symptoms. Acute hepatitis B can cause severe illness, potentially leading to liver failure and death. Chronic infection may progress to cirrhosis, liver cancer, and fatal complications.

“As at 2022, only 13% people living with chronic hepatitis B infections had been diagnosed and approximately, 3% (7 million) had received antiviral therapy at the end of 2022,” he disclosed.

He explained that, there is no specific treatment for acute hepatitis B, chronic hepatitis B can be treated with medicines. Treatment can slow down the advance of cirrhosis, reduce cases of liver cancer and improve long-term survival.

Dr. Duah reiterated that, hepatitis B is preventable via vaccination but not curable. To minimise transmission risk, practice safe sex, avoid sharing needles, maintain hand hygiene and consider vaccination if in healthcare.

Hepatitis C

Dr. Duah noted that, according to the World Health Organisation, hepatitis C poses a significant global health threat, with an estimated 58 million people worldwide living with the infection in 2019, however, the number has been updated to 50 million people living with hepatitis C in 2022.

“Hepatitis C effects 1.3% of the population, with northern Ghana currently bearing the highest burden,” he detailed.

“According to recent estimates, approximately 444,000 individuals in Ghana are living with the hepatitis C virus, resulting in around 1,800 deaths annually,” he added.

He stressed that hepatitis C virus is indeed a curable disease, but unfortunately, there’s no vaccine available to prevent it. According to recent statistics, 38% of people with hepatitis C have been diagnosed, and 20% (12.5 million people) have received curative treatment.

Global Burden Of Viral Hepatitis

“Despite the availability of affordable generic viral hepatitis medicines, many countries fail to procure them at these lower prices. Pricing disparities persist with many countries paying above global benchmarks,” he stressed.

“To combat viral hepatitis, a comprehensive approach aims to end the epidemic by 2030 through expanded testing, equitable treatment, and enhanced primary care prevention,” he noted.

The Acting Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Prof. Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, urged the media to amplify key messages of viral hepatitis to the public, help mobilise communities, increase demand for services and ultimately save lives.

He said, “After this training, we expect you to be champions of accurate information on viral hepatitis, your role will help create an informed and proactive public, leaving no room for misinformation, stigma and exploitation of vulnerable individuals affected by the disease.”

By Janet Odei Amponsah