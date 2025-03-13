Kenyatta Hill, Others Rock +233

Kenyatta Hill, Knii Lante

Renowned Jamaican artiste, Kenyatta Hill and Ghana’s reggae superstar, Blakk Rasta are set to treat reggae music fans to good and quality music at a concert at +233 Jazz Bar and Grill this Saturday.

Kenyatta Hill and Blakk Rasta will be performing most of their popular hit songs to entertain fans who will grace the event.

Knii Lante is billed to perform at the event, and he is expected to perform all his hit songs to entertain fans who will attend the event with their loved ones.

The event will also witness live performances from other celebrated artistes, which include Osagyefo, among others who will rock the stage alongside Kenyatta Hill and Blakk Rasta.

Dubbed ‘Blakk Rasta, Kenyatta Hill Live In Concert’, the much hyped event will be a night of exciting live band presentation where the two acts will entertain music fans.

The show will also give music fans an opportunity to interact with the Jamaican artiste as well as Blakk Rasta.

Kenyatta Hill and his band are eager to showcase the unique elements that make them thrilling live acts to music and culture lovers attending the event.

The event, which is expected to attract a large number of reggae music lovers from all walks of life, is being sponsored by +233 Jazz Bar & Grill, Blakk Empire and Logistics Connect.

By George Clifford Owusu