DreamChild Foundation Honours Dr. Ama Amissah

Nana Dr. Ama Amissah (right) receiving her citation from Sheila Amoakohene

DreamChild Foundation, organisers of a musical event dubbed ‘HoodTalk Music Festival’, has expressed its profound gratitude to HRM Nana Dr. Ama Amissah for immensely contributing towards the success of the music festival.

The foundation, in partnership with Virtual Hub, organised the music festival in five regions last year to raise a provisional sum of $14 million for the construction of five paediatric clinics.

The concert held in Kumasi, Accra, Ho, Tamale, among others attracted a number of notable figures from business institutions, including MCEs and traditional leaders.

The festival is also meant to help unite voices for the betterment of the African child and also help empower and support African children by harnessing the power of music and arts through community engagement.

Ms. Sheila Amoakohene, wife of Kofi Amoakohene, co-founder of the foundation, on behalf of the Chairman of the Foundation, Olorogun Oskar Ibru, presented a certificate of appreciation to HRM Nana Dr. Ama Amissah, Paramount Queen Mother of Mankessim at a short ceremony in Accra.

In her acceptance speech after receiving the certificate, Nana Dr. Ama Amissah called all and sundry to support the DreamChild Foundation’s drive to raise funds to build paediatric clinics.

As a traditional ruler, she combines the dual roles of administration and adjudication; mobilising her people for development and settling disputes among them, chairing and sitting on various judicial committees with original and appellate jurisdiction on all matters affecting chieftaincy at the regional and national levels.

Nanahemaa together with the king of the traditional area has remarkably strengthened the Mankessim Traditional Council as a local institution for the prosperity of the people.

She has enhanced the unity of the queen mothers and the people of Mankessim.

By George Clifford Owusu