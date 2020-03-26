Celebrities Panic Over 2020 AMVCA COVID-19 Brouhaha

Nana Akua Addo

Showbiz personalities from Nigeria, Ghana and other African countries who participated in the 2020 edition of the African Magic Viewers Awards (AMVCA) are feared to have contracted the deadly COVID-19.

One person who attended the award ceremony at the Eko Hotel in Lagos on March 14 tested positive for the virus.

This, NEWS-ONE has gathered, is causing a lot of panic among actors and filmmakers who took part in the ceremony.

A statement from Nigeria’s Lagos State Government on Tuesday indicated that patrons of the award may have come in contact with the affected person.

Prof. Akin Abayomi, Nigeria’s Commissioner for Health, who made the revelation, however, did not mention the participant who tested positive.

“COVID-19 Lagos alert! I hereby notify you that all participants at the African Magic viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) held on 14th March at Eko Hotels may have come in contact with one of the confirmed cases in Lagos and are most likely to have been exposed to COVID-19 infection,” he tweeted.

He advised other participants from Nigeria to observe a strict self- isolation and report to the state should they start exhibiting symptoms.

In the case of Ghana, the country had one nomination for this year’s AMVCAs in best supporting actress category for actress Gloria Sarfo’s performance in Shirley Frimpong Manso’s ‘Perfect Picture 10 Years Later’. She won the category but she was not in Nigeria to pick her award.

But there are rumours that Nana Akua Addo, a Ghanaian red carpet personality, was at the award ceremony. She is one of the people who are expected to strictly self-isolate.

By Francis Addo