Celestine Donkor Fires Critics

Celestine Donkor

Gospel singer, Celestine Donkor, says it is unfortunate her new single Thank You, which featured secular artistes Efya and Akwaboah, is receiving backlash.

According to her, some of the comments that have come in following the feature defeat the purpose of the gospel.

“The one [comment] that broke me the most was when I received feedback from a Christian TV station that said they cannot play the video because I featured secular artistes.

“It is rather very disappointing that at this time and age people still carry such primitive way of thinking. This should be a concern to the church fraternity and the leadership of the Christian body,” she said.

Celestine Donkor explained that the message of salvation and being saved by Christ has been talked about repeatedly, and yet people still raise ‘stop signs’ instead of welcoming others.

Her comment comes after some people in the gospel fraternity raised objections to her song Thank You.

Many people claimed Efya and Akwaboah are not associated with the gospel music and thus should not have been featured.

Radio personality OB Nartey, in an interview with Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, said he was not impressed with the ‘open for all’ approach towards gospel music.

“There are a lot of technicalities in gospel music and for some time now I think we keep lowering the standards by preaching the message ‘open for all’. Gospel music is not for all. You need to show a clear identity,” OB Nartey stated.

However, Celestine Donkor believes regardless of the reaction, she is not going to close her doors to the people the gospel music is meant for.

“How do you think Akwaboah or Efya hearing that the song they were featured on, Christian TV channels has refused to play? They will feel very unloved and the gospel of Christ is about love,” the gospel musician indicated.

Celestine Donkor stated that if love cannot be shown by featuring secular artistes on gospel songs, then it will take a while for people to open up.

She urged people to be cautious about what they say and the words they use, adding, “make the gospel palatable and appealing to everyone.”

