Celestine Donkor Headlines ‘Exceptional Gratitude Concert’

Celestine Donkor

Celestine Donkor, one of Ghana’s celebrated gospel music icons who has been consistent in the gospel music industry, will on June 28 perform at an event dubbed ‘Exceptional Gratitude Concert’, scheduled to take place at the Teatro Cittadella in Modena, Italy.

The general public, especially fans of Celestine Donkor in Germany and Italy, are expected to attend the event.

The event is being organised by TAG Events and marks the second edition of the Exceptional Gratitude worship concert series.

It will feature Celestine Donkor as the headline act, alongside a line-up of guest ministers including McDaniels OB from Düsseldorf, Germany, Lizzy and Gloria Sarfowaa from Sassuolo, Italy, and Minister Felix from Modena, Italy.

Tickets are available at a pre-sale rate of €25 and €30 at the gate. A special family package is also being offered at €50 for two adults with two children under ten.

Celestine Donkor is one of Ghana’s leading gospel musicians, known for her exceptional vocal dexterity and impactful worship ministry.

She is the founder of the Celestial Praise Concert, and has produced several gospel hits such as ‘Agbebolo’ (Bread of Life), ‘Final Say’, and ‘Only You’. Her ministry has taken her across Africa, Europe, and North America, where she has consistently used her music to inspire hope, faith, and gratitude.

The Exceptional Gratitude Concert is expected to draw gospel music lovers from various parts of Europe, particularly the Ghanaian and wider African diaspora communities in Italy and neighbouring countries.