Drela, Stonebwoy Team Up On New Song

Drela and Stonebwoy

Nigerian singer, Drela, has released a new single titled ‘Dem Dead’, featuring Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy.

The song, which came out this week, is a lively blend of Afrobeats and dancehall.

‘Dem Dead’ talks about the struggles of young people and their determination to succeed, even in difficult situations. The song is full of energy and speaks to the spirit of survival and hard work.

This release is a major step forward for Drela. It is his biggest collaboration so far and shows that he is ready to compete on a bigger stage.

Drela is one of Nigeria’s rising stars and is known for his street-inspired lyrics and catchy hooks. His music often reflects the reality of everyday life in African cities.

Stonebwoy, who is one of Ghana’s top artistes, brings his signature Afrodancehall style to the song.

He has a strong record of working with upcoming acts and supporting new talent across the continent.

With several international awards and a strong global fanbase, Stonebwoy continues to push African music forward.

The song was produced by Mix Master Garzy, a well-known Ghanaian music producer. He has worked with several big names in Africa and is known for his clean, energetic sound. ‘Dem Dead’ was recorded in Ghana, adding a unique West African flavour to the track. The song is now available on all major music platforms.