Aburi Chief Commissions ICT Lab

Otoobour Gyan Kwasi II commissioning the facility

The Chief of Aburi, Otoobour Gyan Kwasi II has commissioned an Information Communication Technology (ICT) laboratory for Nsaakye Basic School in the Akuapem South District of the Eastern Region.

The facility, funded by the Otoobour Foundation, is expected to boost digital skills as well as facilitate teaching and learning at the school.

Speaking at a ceremony to commission the ICT lab, the Chief of Aburi, who also doubles as the Adontenhene of the Akuapem Traditional Area, said the development of communities thrives on education.

According to him, it was therefore imperative for him to support the people of Aburi and surrounding communities, especially in the area of education, which will go a long way to augment the efforts of government in the provision of education infrastructure.

The chief also mentioned that apart from Nsaakye, the rest of the communities will also be provided with ICT laboratory to equip most students in the Akuapem district with the requisite knowledge in ICT, given the evolving technological landscape.

He said, “Our children have dreams, goals to pursue, and these can only be realised if all stakeholders including you and I support them. Government cannot do it all alone; that is why it’s important we support the young ones to acquire the necessary skills in ICT, especially at a time when digital skills are crucial for teaching and learning.”

Headmaster of Nsaakye MA Basic School, Mr. Joy Kretsi, for his part, said the gesture does not only mark a transformative step in the education of young people in ICT, but will also prepare learners for the world of work.

He also urged the teachers to utilise the ICT facility to explore new teaching methods, to integrate digital learning and inspire the students to think critically to solve problems through technology.

Mrs. Esther Keddey, Human Resource Manager at the Akuapem South Education Directorate, who thanked management of Otoobour Foundation, also promised to collaborate with the teachers to help maintain the ICT lab.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah