World Environment Day Observed

CorpNation Foundation, in partnership with the Petroleum Commission Ghana and Yinson Production, commemorated the 2025 World Environment Day and World Ocean Day with a series of impactful activities aimed at promoting environmental conservation and sustainability in the Western Region.

Held on June 12 to 13, 2025, the celebrations brought together students, community members, environmental officials and corporate staff in a collaborative effort to raise awareness and inspire action for the environment.

The first day of the celebration took place at St. Mary’s Boys Senior High School, where a tree planting exercise was held to encourage environmental consciousness while promoting the long-term economic benefits of tree cultivation. A total of 119 seedlings were planted, including 40 coconut, 39 avocado and 40 mango trees.

The initiative saw active participation from the staff of the Petroleum Commission Ghana, Yinson Production and CorpNation Foundation, alongside officials from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), teachers, and students from the Agriculture Department of the school.

The following day, the team moved to the coastal community of Dixcove in the Ahanta West District for a stakeholder engagement session focused on the sustainable use and conservation of ocean resources. The event brought together a cross-section of the community including women, students, fishermen, fishmongers, representatives from the Ghana Fisheries Commission, Ghana National Canoe Fishermen Council, and the Environmental Protection Agency. Discussions aligned with the global theme for World Ocean Day 2025, “Wonder: Sustaining What Sustains Us,” and emphasised the urgent need for responsible practices to protect Ghana’s marine environment.

To support sanitation and reduce plastic pollution along the coast, the partners donated four large metal cages shaped like fish to the community. Each cage can hold up to two cubic metres of plastic waste. The symbolic and practical donation was well-received by the local leadership, who pledged to ensure their effective use in the fight against plastic pollution.

The celebration concluded with a beach clean-up exercise at both Lower and Upper Dixcove, resulting in the recovery of 102 kilograms of plastic waste. This clean-up effort is estimated to have prevented the release of approximately 295.8 kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions into the environment. Of the waste collected, 23 kilograms were low-density polyethylene from water sachets, and 79 kilograms were polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles.