Gyakie Okays ‘Sankofa’ Remix

Gyakie and Daniel Duncan-Williams

Ghana’s sensational Afrobeat star, Gyakie, has officially given her stamp of approval to Daniel Duncan-Williams, son of renowned gospel preacher Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, for his captivating remix of her latest hit, ‘Sankofa’.

Known on TikTok as Dee Wills, Duncan-Williams has taken the social media scene by storm with his soulful rendition of ‘Sankofa’. His remix has garnered an impressive 262.7 thousand views, along with over 35 thousand likes and 2,429 comments within just 24 hours of posting.

The remix features poignant lyrics that resonate with listeners. Part of the lyrics read: “I remember you from way back. I don’t know what I did, but I swear this is payback. Ain’t no way hell, you gonna end up with another man. I’m going on the ground. Maybe you should slay back and wait for a minute.”

Following the viral success of the remix, Gyakie took to the comments section to express her admiration, writing, “This is amazing.”

Gyakie’s latest single, ‘Sankofa,’ has officially made its debut on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats chart, a remarkable achievement that highlights her expanding global reach.

The track, lifted from her upcoming debut album ‘After Midnight’, has also clinched a spot in the Top 5 Trending videos on YouTube in Ghana, underscoring its widespread appeal both locally and internationally.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke