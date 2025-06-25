Great Ambition, Asanska Battle For National League Spot

A place in the national Division One League is on the line as Great Ambition FC face Asanska FC in the final of the Greater Accra RFA Division One League playoffs. The decisive clash is scheduled for Sunday at 3:30pm at the McDan Sports Complex in Teshie.

Great Ambition FC booked their place in the final after topping Group A with 7 points, thanks to wins over Kitu Seniors and New Town Youth, along with a vital draw against True Life FC.

Their opponents, Asanska FC, emerged winners of Group B with 5 points, defeating John Paintsil FC and holding Tema United and AS Rences to draws.

Known for their solid defence and tactical discipline, Asanska have proven to be one of the toughest teams in the competition.

The winner of Sunday’s showdown will earn the right to represent Greater Accra in Zone 3 of the national Division One League next season.

Supporters from across the region are expected to flock to the McDan Sports Complex to witness which club will rise to the national stage.