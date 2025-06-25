Oak FC, Sissamba Ladies Set For Women’s Division One Showdown

Oak FC

All is set for a thrilling finale in the Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GARFA) Women’s Division One League as Oak FC face Sissamba Ladies in the Champion of Champions clash on Sunday at 1:30pm at the McDan Sports Complex in Teshie.

The highly anticipated encounter will decide the overall regional champion after both teams topped their respective zones in the 2024/25 season.

Oak FC, the women’s team of Hearts of Oak, have impressed with their tactical discipline and attacking flair throughout the campaign, earning promotion to the Women’s Premier League.

Their opponents, Sissamba Ladies, have also shown remarkable consistency and defensive strength, making Sunday’s showdown one to watch.

With regional bragging rights and the championship title at stake, excitement is building among local football fans. GARFA has assured a well-organised event and is encouraging supporters to fill the stands in support of women’s football.

The match is expected to showcase the growing strength of the women’s game in the region, marking another step forward in its development.

BY Wletsu Ransford