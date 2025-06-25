NSA Awaiting Funds To Complete Accra Sports Stadium Stand – DG

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah

DIRECTOR-GENERAL of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, says the Authority is still awaiting funds to complete renovation works on the closed Independence Square Stand at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The stand was shut in March ahead of Ghana’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against Chad due to safety concerns and ongoing maintenance. Despite initial hopes of completing the repairs shortly after the match, the stand remains inaccessible to fans.

“There are challenges here that we must address. We are still waiting for the release of funds to complete one of the stands to allow it to be at its capacity,” Ampofo Ankrah said.

He added that several contracts were awarded under the previous administration for stadium maintenance, but the necessary audits are yet to be finalised. “It would be premature to conclude anything now, but from what myself and my team have seen, the situation at some of our venues is not looking good.”

The Accra Sports Stadium is likely to host the Black Stars again in September when the World Cup qualifiers resume. The NSA hopes the pending funds will be released in time to complete the repairs before the next international fixture.

The Authority is also awaiting a full report from the Ministry of Sports and Recreation to determine what work was done and what remains outstanding.

BY Wletsu Ransford