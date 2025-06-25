Messi Set For PSG Reunion As Inter Miami Progress In Club World Cup

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi will face former club Paris St-Germain at the Fifa Club World Cup as Inter Miami drew 2-2 with Palmeiras to reach the knockout stages.

A point was sufficient for both sides to progress and Tadeo Allende and Luis Suarez had Inter cruising at 2-0 in front of 60,914 fans at Hard Rock Stadium.

However, the Brazilian club scored two goals in the final 10 minutes – from Paulinho and Mauricio – to ensure they went through as winners of Group A on goal difference.

Inter finished second to set up the meeting with PSG, where Argentina forward Messi played from 2021 to 2023.

Elsewhere in Group A, Egyptian side Al Ahly conceded an 89th-minute equaliser to draw 4-4 with Porto.

Wessam Ali’s hat-trick for Al Ahly was cancelled out by goals from Rodrigo Mora, William and Samu Aghehowa before Mohamed Romdhane put Al Ahly 4-3 up in the 64th minute.

However, Brazilian winger Pepe’s dramatic late equaliser at Metlife Stadium ensured both sides exited the group phase with two points apiece.

Fifa opted to give the one qualifying spot available for the host nation of the Club World Cup to Inter Miami.

It was a decision interpreted by many as an attempt to ensure Messi, one of football’s most iconic figures, took part in the tournament.

However, they have proved their worth, becoming the only team from the United States to reach the knockout phase – with both Los Angeles FC and the Seattle Sounders eliminated.