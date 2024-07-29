Celine Dion Dazzles At Paris Olympics After Health Absence

Celine Dion made a triumphant return to the stage at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony, her first live performance in four years.

The Canadian superstar, who has been battling Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), delivered a powerful rendition of Edith Piaf’s “L’Hymne à l’Amour” from the Eiffel Tower, culminating the four-hour event.

Despite rumours of a duet with Lady Gaga, Dion performed solo, showcasing signs of vocal recovery after intensive therapy. Known as the “queen of power ballads,” Dion has been rebuilding her voice since her SPS diagnosis, a rare neurological disorder causing debilitating muscle spasms.

This marked Dion’s second Olympic opening ceremony appearance, the first being in Atlanta 1996. Her return also followed a surprise appearance at the Grammys six months earlier.