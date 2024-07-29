Joe Frazier Opposes Celebrity Political Endorsements

Rapper Joe Frazier has expressed his opposition to celebrities openly endorsing political parties.

Speaking on Property FM, he emphasized the importance of maintaining neutrality during election periods.

“As an artiste or public figure, maintaining neutrality is important. Even when we vote, it’s done in private to preserve our confidentiality,” Frazier said.

He further elaborated, “I don’t support the idea of artists or public figures endorsing a specific political party from a campaign platform. For me, creating music for one political party is not appropriate, though individual preferences may vary.”

Frazier believes that public figures should remain impartial and represent the interests of all their fans, regardless of political affiliation. “Standing on a campaign platform is not the best approach,” he emphasized.