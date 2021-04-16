Central Digital Transmission Company Launched

Ghana’s strive to full migrate from analogue to digital transmission has received yet another major boost with the opening of Central Digital Transmission Company.

Minister for Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, in a statement at the opening of the Company in Accra on Friday, April 16, 2021, stated that the inauguration of the entity was “just another step” to the migration from analogue to digital.

According to her, the Company was a wholly-owned Ghanaian entity and will operate independently.

She said the Communications and Digitalization Ministry will not be in charge of managing the Company.

That, she noted, was because the digital migration policy that has been approved by cabinet mandates that the country sets up a company to jointly manage the digital platform.

The office building for the Central Digital Transmission Company was provided by K-NET, an entity that built Ghana’s Digital platform.

Currently, Madam Owusu-Ekuful indicated that Ghana was running both analogue and digital simultaneously, adding that all that was left to be done now was to switch off the analogue transmissions.

Switching off the analogue transmissions, she revealed would be done “soon”.

She has therefore urged radio and television companies to prepare to pay for their own digital transmission when the migration is fully completed.

Technically, speaking, she said it was only Ghana and a few countries in Africa that have established companies for digital transmission.

Meanwhile, General Manager, Human Resources, K-NET, Oscar Nchor, lauded the Communications Minister for her support towards Ghana’s digital agenda.

By Melvin Tarlue