2 Critically Injured In Awoshie-Abrantie Road crash

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that a Toyota Camry and a Taxi with registration numbers GR 9828-14 and GN 7925-20 have collided head-on at the Awoshie- Abrantie road in Accra.

According to an eyewitness report, the accident occurred around 2: 30 pm on Friday, April 16, 2021.

The Toyota Camry was said to be overspeeding from Ablekuma to Odorkor and veered off its lane.

“The two drivers severely sustained injury and one other person sustains a minor injury”, an eyewitness said.

The three persons have been admitted to the hospital for medical attention.

The personnel of the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate of the Ghana Police Service have towed the accident vehicles.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke