CEO Network Donates To Covid-19 Fund

CEO Network Ghana has made an initial donation of GHC200,000 to the Covid-19 National Trust Fund at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The amount is the first tranche of a targeted sum of GHC1 million it is raising to support the national fight against Covid-19.

This is part of the network’s campaign dubbed “CEO COVID-19: Stop The Spread.

The first part of the campaign was a preventive and proactive call, urging topmost CEOs, government officials, diplomats, board directors and leaders to step up and lead boldly to ensure that the nation overcomes the scourge of the virus in the shortest possible time.

The donation to the Fund is the second phase of the network’s campaign.

In a brief ceremony at the Jubilee House, founder and chief executive of the network Ernest De-Graft Egyir urged all CEOs to lend their support to the fight against the pandemic by donating to the fund and doing more so that when all is said and done, their names will be etched in gold.

He also indicated the organization’s firm commitment to ensuring compliance to the President’s directives on social distancing and enhanced personal hygiene.

Receiving the donation, Chief of Staff at the office of the President, Akosua Frema Osei Opare thanked the network for the donation.

She also commended the business leaders for taking steps to sensitize their staff about the measures in place to limit the spread of the virus.

The CEO Network is a coalition of over 200 business leaders that connect with the purpose of improving and promoting good business and professional ethics.

Every year, the network and its partners organize Ghana’s foremost business conference, Ghana CEO Summit. The 5th edition of the summit, scheduled to be held this year will be launched when the nation reins in the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Sharon Willis Brown-Acquah