Liberty Global Sets Up $4m Coronavirus Relief Fund For Workers

Pan-European video and broadband group, Liberty Global, has established a $4 million coronavirus response fund.

The fund is to support employees of its subsidiary, Virgin Media who are affected by coronavirus.

The Chief Executive Officer of Liberty Global, Mike Fries, has reportedly pledged $1 million out of his 2020 salary to the $4 million fund.

The fund, according to entertainment portal, Deadline, is to help employees affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Reports say the company itself is donating $2 million while other executives are jointly donating $1 million towards the relief fund Liberty Global Response Fund.

According to the company, Liberty Global ‘s 27,000 employees will be eligible to confidentially apply for assistance via an online portal.

Mr. Fries reportedly says

“On a day-to-day basis we are doing everything we can to protect the safety and well-being of our employees, but sometimes that is not enough. Those with elderly parents, partners out of work, or other challenges need additional help to get through this crisis. We want them to know that we are here for them in their time of need. I am hopeful that the Liberty Global Response Fund continues to grow in size and will serve as a model for future support inside our company.”

By Melvin Tarlue