CGI Engages Border Security Officers

The CGI and his entourage in the office of the MCE for Dormaa Central Municipal Assembly, Dryssa Ouattara

The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi, has paid a three-day working visit to the Bono Regional Command to engage officers and other stakeholders.

The Immigration boss’ tour saw him engaging with border security officers and key stakeholders such as the Dormahene Nana Agyemang Badu II, Overlord of the Dormaa Traditional Area, and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in various areas.

The CGI engaged border security officers at the Kato Checkpoint, the Berekum Sector Office, Jinijini District Office, Kofibadukrom Border Point, Gonokrom Border Point, Kofikumikrom Border Point, Frimpongkrom, Sampa Border Post, Kwameseikrom Border Point, and Kwameprakrom-Atuna Border Point on the need for vigilance and collaboration in their work. He said, “Security demands collaborative effort,” entreating that all officers adopt an integrated approach in playing their respective roles in order to prevent lapses that can threaten Ghana’s peace.

He directed the various commanders at the border points and inland checkpoints to as a matter of urgency engage with the border community residents. “See the border residents as your collaborative partners and team up with them to win their support and trust. This is the way to go in contemporary border control and management,” he intimated.

The morale of officers were very high, especially in Atuna where it was the first time a head of Immigration had visited.

The CGI assured officers that government in spite of the difficult economic situation has done a lot to improve on the fortunes of the service, especially in the areas of office and residential accommodation and also vehicles and logistical support. He admonished officers to justify this support by working extra hard to protect the territorial integrity of the country.

The CGI also met briefly with the Dormaahene, who was in the middle of some communal works with his subjects. The MCE for Dormaa Central, Dryssa Outtara and the DCE for Dormaa West, John Oppong Francis were also called on by the Immigration boss. He entreated that Border Security Committees (BORSECs) be given all the necessary support at the district levels to help keep the country secured, adding that “the government on the national level has been very supportive, and same should be reflecting at the district level.”

He was grateful to the Chief Executives for their continuous support for the border agencies, particularly the Immigration Service, and encouraged that more be done on sensitisation of community members and landlords.

Speaking during the tour, the Comptroller-General carried the message that all landlords should avoid harbouring undocumented immigrants in their houses, as it poses serious security threats, especially in light of recent terrorist threats. He called for all citizens to be more circumspect and report suspicious movements and persons to the nearest security agency.

MCE for Dormaa Central Municipal Assembly, Dryssa Ouattara, applauded the CGI for his leadership and intimated that the Immigration Service had been very helpful in the region.