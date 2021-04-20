Chad President Dies In Clashes With Rebels

President of Chad Idriss Deby

The President of Chad has reportedly died in clashes with rebels.

According to the army, Idriss Deby was killed over the weekend.

Chad’s army announced his death on state television, according to report monitored on BBC.

Accordingly, the late President had gone to the front line at the weekend to visit troops battling rebels based across the border in Libya.

He had been projected to win his sixth term of office, with provisional election results showing he had 80% votes.

Accordingly, his government has been dissolved.

A military council is expected to govern for the next 18 months.

The murdered President came to power in an armed uprising in 1990.

By Melvin Tarlue