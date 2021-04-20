SSNIT Owns GICEL Land At Weija

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has responded to ongoing discussions in the media over the acquisition of the Sempe Stool lands at New Weija in Accra and ownership of the Light Industrial Estates.

According to SSNIT in a statement dated April 20, 2021, the Government of Ghana per Executive Instrument (E.I.) gazette on January 19, 1996, compulsorily acquired Sempe Stool lands at New Weija as a site for the Light Industrial Estates.

It said the Light Industrial Estates is owned by the Ghana Industrial and Commercial Estate Limited.

It added that the Trust paid Ghc 1,429,428,000.00 in 1998 as compensation to the Sempe Chiefs for the land.

