Son of Chadian President, General Kaka Named Interim Head of State

General Mahamat Kaka, the son of slain Chadian President, Idriss Deby has been named the interim Head of the State of that country, succeeding his late father.

Army Spokesman, General Azem Bermandoa Agouna announced this minutes after the death of Idriss Deby was made public.

General Azem had earlier confirmed that the late President of Chad “has just breathed his last defending the sovereign nation on the battlefield”.

Deby won his sixth term in provisional election results released on Monday.

The late President was shot dead at the war front while confronting some rebels.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke