Chairman Of Sintex Group Passes Away Into Eternity

The Late Ashok Tulsidas Budhrani

The Chairman of Sintex Group of Companies and Madson Japan, a leading international plastic manufacturing company, with a strong presence in Ghana (Sintex Ghana Limited), Ashok Tulsidas Budhrani, has died in Ghana after a short illness.

According to a statement issued by the spokesperson for the family, Om Shanthi, Ashok Tulsidas Budhrani, passed away in the early hours of Monday, 22nd of June, 2020.

“With deep regret, we inform you of the passing away of Mr. Ashok Tulsidas Budhrani who left for his heavenly abode on 22 June 2020. He was 79 years of age” the statement said.

The statement described the late Ashok Tulsidas Budhrani, as a “devoted husband of Mrs Resham Budhrani, Loving father of Manoj and Deepak Budhrani, Loving father of Late Kavita Saxena, Loving father in law of Helen and Hansa Budhrani, Loving brother of Gope and Purshottam Budhrani, Loving brother of Pushpa, Bina, Asha, Koshu and Padam, Cherished Grandfather of Karan, Jahan, Nitya, Jharna and Vinnay”.

The statement further indicated that the “family has requested for condolence to be sent via email only on ripashokbudhrani@gmail.com, due to the novel Coronavirus, Covid-19 pandemic which is currently battling the world.

Sintex Containers

Sintex Containers (GH) Limited, was established in 1992.

The founder of the Company, the late Mr Ashok Budhrani who until his death, was the group chairman.

Sintex was established as a plastic manufacturing company on a small scale with the vision of becoming an acknowledged first class company and a leader in precision, sustomer service, with pre-eminent reputation for quality and performance. The core business areas of the company are water tank production – Sintex Tanks, barrier barricades, cones, dust bins, pet preforms, plastic blown bottles and closures, laminated labels, shrink rubbers, sachet rolls, packing bags, branded carrier bags, customize plastic bottles, for the beverage and water companies and others.