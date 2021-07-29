Challenger Taunts Champion…In WBO Africa Featherweight Championship

Ring announcer and broadcast journalist Nathaniel Attoh flanked by the boxers – Laryea and Natanael, displaying the belt

Ghana’s John Laryea has given the clearest indication of his quest to wrestle the WBO Africa Featherweight title from champion Sebastianus Natanael. Weigh-in is scheduled for today.

The two will battle for supremacy in a nine-bill bout (Fist of Fury) at the Bukom Boxing Arena, Accra, tomorrow; in a bout set to position the winner for a world title shot.

In a press briefing at the MJ Grand Hotel, Accra, yesterday, Laryea said, pointing to the title (belt) “This belt will be mine on Friday, it will not go back. Friday is my day, my destiny will change on that day. He will not travel the full distance. Definitely the young man will discipline the old man.”

And responding to the taunt, the Namibian champion said in simple terms “Talk does not win fights, the ring will decide who will win on Friday. I can’t promise a knockout but, I will definitely retain my title.”

The fight promoter, Sammy Anim Addo, promised to deliver a top class event and stated cool rates of ¢20, ¢50 and ¢100 would be charged for the various stands.

In other bouts, Daniel Gorsh will face Emmanuel Laryea in a Bantamweight contest, while Jacob Dickson battles Stephen Abbey in a Cruiserweight contest.

A Flyweight contest pits Joseph Akai Nettey against Thomas Quansah, with Issah Inusah taking on Michael Mensah in a Light Heavyweight contest.

A Lightweight contest will see Tackie Annan engaging Amadu Seidu, while Eric Korley faces Benjamin Sackey.

Another Lightweight contest has pit Sherrif Quaye against Ben Ankrah, with Jacob Laryea facing Richard Dogbegah in a six-round Welterweight contest.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum