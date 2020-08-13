Chambas Withdraws From AU Elections

Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas

Current UN Special Representative to West Africa and the Sahel Region, Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas, has withdrawn from the AU upcoming Chairmanship elections just two days after he was nominated to represent Ghana in the elections.

He has subsequently thrown his weight behind the incumbent Chairman of the African Union.

His decision comes in just two days after his nomination for the top post by President Akufo-Addo.

“… But it was shortlived as I withdrew today following further consultations with Chad,” Dr Chambas noted in release.

The UN top diplomat noted “Ghana will support a second term for Moussa Faki to consolidate Chad-ECOWAS solidarity in the common fight against terrorism.”

The forthcoming elections is expected to be held February next year.

The current AU Chair was elected in January 2017.

Mr Faki was Chadian foreign minister (2008-2017) in the government of Idriss Déby.

By Melvin Tarlue